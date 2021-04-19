Raub Brock Capital Management LP Acquires 2,106 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 3.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $24,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.92. 28,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.91. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

