Raub Brock Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 208,997 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 208,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,572,000. Agilent Technologies makes up about 4.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Agilent Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after acquiring an additional 81,434 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,725 in the last three months.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

NYSE:A traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,313. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.42 and a 1-year high of $136.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.98. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

