Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 4.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 52,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 369,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 59,998 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 194.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $192.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,314. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $193.91. The company has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

