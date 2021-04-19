Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $1.59 Million Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises about 0.3% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after buying an additional 5,384,815 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,600 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,631,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,499,000 after purchasing an additional 199,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.77. 72,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,589,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $38.90.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

