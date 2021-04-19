Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $27.29 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,712 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 4.3% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.35.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $118.62. The company had a trading volume of 162,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,862. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.