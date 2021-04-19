Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $28.65 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 4.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded down $3.90 on Monday, hitting $204.35. 126,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,313. The company has a market capitalization of $146.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.49 and a 52-week high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.