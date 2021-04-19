Ravencoin Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $117,818.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and $117,818.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,269.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.69 or 0.03923426 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.95 or 0.00472634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $924.56 or 0.01643092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.47 or 0.00590858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.53 or 0.00550095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00061637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.00446466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,546,705,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

