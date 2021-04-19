Raydium Price Reaches $8.43 on Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $8.43 or 0.00015041 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $264.00 million and approximately $41.13 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,330,199 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

