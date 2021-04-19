Raymond James Raises Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $144.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s current price.

WM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $135.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.88. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $135.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,247,000 after purchasing an additional 474,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

