Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.80% from the company’s previous close.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.25 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of KNT traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,034. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.39. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.09 and a 52 week high of C$8.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.57.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.