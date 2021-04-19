Raymond James Trims Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Target Price to C$31.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.25.

OVV stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$29.35. 244,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$4.88 and a 52 week high of C$36.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.66 billion and a PE ratio of -1.00.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

