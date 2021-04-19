Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.
RTX traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $78.02. 196,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,175,777. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
