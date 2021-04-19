Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $78.02. 196,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,175,777. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

