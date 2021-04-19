Razor Network (RAZOR) Price Down 33.5% This Week

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Razor Network has a market cap of $22.44 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Razor Network has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00021283 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $842.84 or 0.01527713 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network (RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,040,334 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

