RBB Bancorp (RBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. On average, analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBB opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.