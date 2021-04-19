Realio Network (RIO) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00002974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $10.94 million and $509,254.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00063711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00276470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004322 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.35 or 0.00687855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,971.98 or 0.99911687 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.00867455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

