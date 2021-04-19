RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.21.

RP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. William Blair cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

RealPage stock opened at $88.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. RealPage has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in RealPage by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in RealPage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of RealPage by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

