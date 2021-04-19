Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

