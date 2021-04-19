Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.89.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:O opened at $67.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

