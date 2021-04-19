RED Price Down 24.1% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $53,654.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.02 or 0.00469868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002534 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.