ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0066

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $189.20 million and $1.36 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,768.27 or 1.00021659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00011642 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.86 or 0.00509276 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.00 or 0.00357952 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.15 or 0.00800179 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00121987 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003460 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

