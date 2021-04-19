Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.59 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWCB)

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits.

