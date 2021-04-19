Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Earns Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REKR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $23.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

