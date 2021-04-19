Ren Market Cap Reaches $816.26 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $816.26 million and $140.70 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00063438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00086628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.49 or 0.00646016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00039544 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

