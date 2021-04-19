Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to post $159.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.10 million and the lowest is $154.90 million. Renasant reported sales of $144.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $627.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.70 million to $640.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $610.58 million, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $634.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $314,325.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $41.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Renasant has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

