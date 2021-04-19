Rentberry Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $569,203.90 and $483.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00065769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00089934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $360.03 or 0.00642659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.64 or 0.06628955 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040556 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.