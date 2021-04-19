Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RPTX. Northland Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

RPTX stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.16. 981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,635. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.