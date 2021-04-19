Request (REQ) Market Cap Reaches $137.05 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Request has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $137.05 million and $2.32 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00062403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00087519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.61 or 0.00600943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00039348 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

