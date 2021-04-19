Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. Cowen upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

AEO opened at $34.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,179,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

