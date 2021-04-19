Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AmerisourceBergen Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for AmerisourceBergen in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ABC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $119.69 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $81.51 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,507 shares of company stock valued at $8,617,805 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after buying an additional 1,563,453 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 792,778 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $39,758,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after purchasing an additional 289,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

