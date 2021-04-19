Research Analysts Set Expectations for FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,728,000 after buying an additional 7,133,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,403 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after buying an additional 901,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 572.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,120,000 after buying an additional 2,219,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after buying an additional 1,476,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

