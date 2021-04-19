Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Wacker Neuson (WAC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wacker Neuson (ETR: WAC):

4/6/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €15.50 ($18.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €19.50 ($22.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €21.98 ($25.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. Wacker Neuson SE has a fifty-two week low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a fifty-two week high of €22.64 ($26.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 109.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.43.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

