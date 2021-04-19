Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Research Coverage Started at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

NYSE QSR traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.54. 53,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,310. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $9,506,122.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,717 shares in the company, valued at $31,766,302.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

