Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 87,120 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,120 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.22% of Healthpeak Properties worth $38,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

