Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 119,204 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,204 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Duke Realty worth $37,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Duke Realty by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Duke Realty by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after purchasing an additional 858,644 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,418,000 after purchasing an additional 573,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

