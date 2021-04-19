Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 164,019 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,019 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.30% of Boston Properties worth $46,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $105.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXP. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.13.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.