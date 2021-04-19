Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Principal Financial Group worth $40,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $63.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

