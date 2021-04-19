Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,118 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.21% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $47,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,077,684,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,989,000 after buying an additional 1,010,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after acquiring an additional 869,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,138,000 after acquiring an additional 400,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,013.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,372,000 after acquiring an additional 287,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $1,675,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,657,214.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARE stock opened at $175.65 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $136.52 and a one year high of $179.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

