Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 143.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,800 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $64,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $312.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $313.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.18.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

