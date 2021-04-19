Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $37.36 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 71,661 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Aptiv worth $37,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63,896 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $141.05 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

