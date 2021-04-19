Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $38.44 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 192.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of AutoZone worth $38,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO opened at $1,495.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,327.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,213.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $965.25 and a 52 week high of $1,499.74.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,399.05.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,347 shares of company stock worth $35,962,493 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.