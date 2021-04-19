Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $40.34 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,879 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Akamai Technologies worth $40,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $47,590,000 after purchasing an additional 354,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.35.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $105.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average of $104.07. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

