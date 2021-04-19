Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $48.46 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 201.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,021 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Sysco worth $48,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Sysco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $80.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,150.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

