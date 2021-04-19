Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,271 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Public Storage worth $39,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,990,000 after buying an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after acquiring an additional 272,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Public Storage by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after acquiring an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA opened at $266.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $268.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.63.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.