Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Rocket Companies worth $56,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RKT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

