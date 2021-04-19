Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 626,420 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 626,420 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $70,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $1,718,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 189,283 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 81,033 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $67,805,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $51.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 million, a PE ratio of -45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

