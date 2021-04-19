Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,286 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 16,687 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Southwest Airlines worth $48,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 814.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,761 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the airline’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $62.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

