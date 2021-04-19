Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $36,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.67.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $556.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.57 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.63.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

