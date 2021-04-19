Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,611 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,496 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.35% of F5 Networks worth $44,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $209.77 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.44 and its 200 day moving average is $176.22.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.78.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,894 shares of company stock worth $3,395,173. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.