Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 16,326 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755,064 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 16,326 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of EOG Resources worth $54,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,850,000 after buying an additional 1,298,239 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,886,000 after buying an additional 1,109,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

NYSE EOG opened at $70.51 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of -135.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

