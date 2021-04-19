Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 24,622 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,622 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $45,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $133.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.76.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

